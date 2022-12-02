Ever hear the expression “60 is the new 40” or “70 the new 50?” Today, people are living longer, healthier and more independent lives than those of previous generations.

But aging also brings its own sets of challenges as well as adventures. Through AgeWell Baltimore, a new Associated we are fortunate to have access to over 40 services and programs that help older adults stay connected, remain active and feel safe.

Beth H. Goldsmith, former chair of the board, went out into the community to meet with experts from our AgeWell Baltimore partners. They talk about everything from living options, including the 15 Weinberg Senior Living Communities and Senior Home Repair and Benefits, to the wide variety of support groups, financial resources and more.

Watch it here.

