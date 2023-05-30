The weather is warming up, the school year is winding down. It’s time for summer vacations, outdoor barbecues and evenings filled with concerts, friends and fun.

Here are six great ideas from The Associated and its agencies on how to make the most of your summer:

FAMILY FUN

This August, pack up for an amazing week of summer camp – only this time, bring the whole family. Enjoy night hikes, games, swimming, farm animals and ziplining, while bonding with other Jewish families at Family Farm Camp. Camp then culminates with an incredible Shabbat celebration. Schedule your plans now – for the week of August 16. Learn more at adamah.org.

FOOD AND FRIENDS

This summer, slow down, unplug and build an incredible community over Shabbat dinner! The Associated’s Young Adult Division (YAD), Pearlstone and OneTable have teamed up for a monthly Shabbat initiative that brings people together all across our community.

Whether you want to host your own Shabbat dinner or join as a guest, this is your chance to create meaningful connections with like-minded individuals. And the best part? Pearlstone will provide a delicious kosher farm-to-table meal once a month, elevating your Shabbat experience to a whole new level! Imagine an incredible meal while enjoying the warmth of community and the richness of Jewish tradition.

Don’t miss out on this awesome opportunity to slow down, unplug from the week and build lasting friendships over Shabbat dinner with, YAD and Pearlstone. Join us for an unforgettable experience that will nourish your soul and uplift your spirit! Learn more at associated.org/getinvolved/20s-30s/shabbat-initiative/.

CLICK HERE FOR FULL POST.

Like this: Like Loading...