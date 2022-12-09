When a family has a child that requires educational resources, whether due to a learning disability or something else, they may not know where to begin. It can feel overwhelming not having someone on your side advocating for your child. That is where MDSNAP, Maryland Special Needs Advocacy Project, steps in.

MDSNAP is a program under The Macks Center for Jewish Connections, an Associated agency that launched earlier this summer. MDSNAP works with children with disabilities, from birth to age 21, whether they attend home school, private school or public school.

From educational advocacy to navigating the education system each year, MDSNAP representatives help parents prepare for IFSP (Individualized Family Service Plan) and IEP (Individualized Education Program) meetings, find appropriate resources and even help students as they transition out of schooling later in life.

Martha Goodman, the coordinator for MDSNAP, recently sat down with Beth H. Goldsmith, The Associated’s Former Chair of the Board, to discuss what the program has to offer.

Click to watch and learn more about MDSNAP.

