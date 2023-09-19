As The Associated kicks off its Annual Campaign, meet P.J. Pearlstone, a fourth-generation Baltimorean whose deep commitment to family, Jewish values, and philanthropy shapes his aspirations as Campaign Chair and his vision for the future of the Jewish community.

For P.J. Pearlstone, family is at the heart of everything he does.

Ask The Associated’s Campaign Chair how we would most like to spend his spare time, and there is no hesitation in his answer. “I’m always together with my family when the kids are around,” he says.

Ask him where he gets his Jewish values and his strong desire to give back, and once again he points to family. To those that know him, that should come as no surprise. After all, he’s part of four generations of philanthropists, harking back to his great-grandfather, Joseph Meyerhoff.

“It’s in my D.N.A,” he says.

Recently we caught up with this fourth-generation Baltimorean to chat about his family’s legacy, discover his aspirations for this campaign year, and, of course, get to know a bit about what makes him tick.

Click here for full article.

Like this: Like Loading...