Located in the Hampden/Woodberry area of Baltimore, Birroteca is the destination for modern, rustic Italian cuisine, crafted using ingredients sourced from local ranchers, farmers and local fisherman. Guests enjoy communal dining service in a refined, casual setting. Birrtoeca offers 20 craft beers on tap in addition to an Italian-focused wine list, and unique craft cocktails prepared with artisan distilled spirits and house-made mixes.

Take a look at a few 5-star reviews from Baltimore foodies about Birroteca:

This is the place for fabulous artisan pizza and cocktails! Can’t get past the wonderful Brussels sprouts or the putanesca pizza! Nice wine list too. The bar is roomy and the original mill/stone walled dining room is cozy! Our go-to place-bartenders are very nice and informative!

Sam was the best server – and the evening was amazing. She was the exact right amount of attentive – and brought out the perfect drink when asked vaguely for something fruity but non-alcoholic. Every food item was top notch- from the calamari appetizer to the crunchy spicy chickpeas to the three different pizzas we tried. Love that It’s the same high quality as the before times

This restaurant was recommended by a coworker and the did not disappoint. Everything was delicious; from the Brussel Sprouts appetizer to the Limoncello Cake topped with Taharka ice cream. Note – I would return just for the bruschetta – DELICIOUS Oh… and our server Kim made the best meal recommendations. We will definitely return.



I hadn’t been here in years. I will definitely not be staying away so long this time. The food was fantastic, and the warm cozy atmosphere was perfect for a low-key evening with friends. Do not skip dessert with their glorious homemade limoncello.

