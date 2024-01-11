This weekend has tons of fun in store for Baltimore. From comedy shows, to a lesson in making your wardrobe more sustainable, to adult events to make you feel young again, get ready to laugh and learn.

Check it all out in this weekend’s lineup:

Trevor Noah, Thursday, Jan. 11, through Sunday, Jan. 14, Hippodrome Theatre. Trevor Noah, the former host of “The Daily Show,” is bringing his Off The Record stand-up comedy tour to Baltimore.

Orchid Show, Friday, Jan. 12, through Sunday, Jan. 14, Rawlings Conservatory. View prize-winning plants grown by members of the Maryland Orchid Society. Admission is donation-based, with a recommended donation of $5 per person.

Jurassic Quest, Friday, Jan. 12, through Monday, Jan. 15, Maryland State Fairgrounds in Timonium. Check out life-size dinosaur replicas, walking dinosaur rides, a life-size T. rex skull, and fossils.

Grown Up Field Trip, Friday, Jan. 12, 7-10 p.m., Maryland Science Center. This game night is for the adults. Play giant versions of classic tabletop games and the Maryland Science Center’s twist on video games from your childhood. Beer will be available from Chesepiooc Real Ale Brewery.

Nerd Prom, Friday, Jan. 12, 8 p.m. to midnight, Baltimore Soundstage. If you missed out on your prom or simply want to relive the fun, come out to this 5th anniversary celebration of Nerd Prom. The event will include music by DJ Villainess, dancing, food, drinks, a photo booth, karaoke, and more.

Denim-Mending Workshop, Saturday, Jan. 13, 1-3 p.m., Lexington Market. If you’re looking to create a more sustainable lifestyle in 2024, consider this workshop led by artist Rosa Chang, who will teach how to mend denim items.

Eddie Griffin, Saturday, Jan. 13, doors open 7 p.m., event begins 8 p.m., Lyric Baltimore. Named one of the Top 100 Greatest Stand-Up Comedians of all time by Comedy Central, comedian Eddie Griffin will perform in Baltimore this weekend.

She’s Got Soul, Saturday, Jan. 13, and Sunday, Jan. 14, Joseph Meyerhoff Symphony Hall. Powerhouse vocalist Capathia Jenkins will perform R&B and soul music from Toni Braxton, Adel, Stevie Wonder, and other artists in this show. Canadian conductor Lucas Waldin will lead the program.

MLK Jr. Parade, Monday, Jan. 15, Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard. Baltimore City will pay tribute to civil rights leader Martin Luther King Jr. with its annual parade. The House of Flying Dancers, Baltimore Morehouse Alumni Association, fraternities and sororities, local colleges and universities, marching bands, and more will all march in the parade honoring King’s legacy.

MLK Day of Service, Monday, Jan. 15, various locations. In addition to Baltimore’s parade, various community groups and organizations will be honoring King through volunteer opportunities to give back to local communities. Learn about some of the Baltimore-area opportunities in this Baltimore Fishbowl article.

