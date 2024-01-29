Last week, we shared stories leading up to the Baltimore Ravens game against the Kansas City Chiefs, a profile on a woman fighting for the rights of Maryland prisoners, and plans for a new location for the Ynot Lot outdoor events venue.

Read the recaps and revisit the stories here:

Most-Read Stories:

Monica Cooper, founder of the Maryland Justice Project Credit: handout photo

“After ten years in prison, Monica Cooper now fights on behalf of incarcerated women.”: Monica Cooper spent 10 years in prison. Now, she fights for the rights of Maryland prisoners, especially those of incarcerated women.

A Photoshopped illustration imagines a future Taylor Swift sighting in Baltimore. Image from X (formerly Twitter) user Melanated Menace (@Gemini_MD).

“Swift reaction to Taylor possibly coming to Baltimore; she may need to shake it off”: Ahead of the Baltimore Ravens’ home game against the Kansas City Chiefs this past Sunday, Baltimore social media users had a lot to say about singer Taylor Swift’s visit to Charm City to cheer on her boyfriend, Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce.

“Hot House: Two former Baltimore libraries are back in circulation. Book a tour to check them out.”: Two former Baltimore libraries are for sale: one Richardson Revival-style property on Broadway, and one on Central Avenue with a 360-degree observatory view.

A public notice of demolition is posted on the KAGRO Building on North Avenue. Photo by Ed Gunts.

“MCB Real Estate plans to demolish former bank to make way for new ‘Ynot Lot’ outdoor events venue in Station North Arts District”: MCB Real Estate, the owner of Harborplace, is seeking to demolish a former bank in the Station North Arts District, with initial plans for a new location of the Ynot Lot outdoor events venue.

Nana opens its doors on January 31, 2024. Photo credit: Aliza Worthington

“Carlos Raba’s new restaurant ‘Nana’ to open its doors in Towson next week”: James Beard-nominated chef Carlos Raba will host the grand opening of his new Towson restaurant Nana on Jan. 31.

Editor’s Picks:

Festivities from HONfest 2019. Photo by Tedd Henn.

“It’s over, Hon. HONfest has come to an end, organizers announce.”: HONfest organizers announced last week that the annual festival in Hampden is coming to an end.

(Right) U.S. Rep. C.A. Dutch Ruppersberger in 2016. Photo courtesy of Official U.S. Navy Page/Flickr Creative Commons.

“11-term Maryland U.S. Rep. Dutch Ruppersberger announces plans to retire from Congress”: U.S. Rep. C.A. Dutch Ruppersberger (D-Maryland) will not seek reelection at the end of his current term, announcing Friday that he will retire after more than 37 years of public office.

Production photos from (clockwise from top left) “Disney’s The Lion King,” “& Juliet,” “MJ the Musical,” and “Life of Pi.” These shows will be among the Hippodrome Theatre’s 2024-2025 lineup. Photos by Matthew Murphy. Collage by Marcus Dieterle.

“Hippodrome’s 2024-25 lineup includes ‘The Lion King,’ Michael Jackson musical, ‘Shucked,’ ‘Annie,’ ‘Chicago,’ and more”: “MJ the Musical,” “Shucked,” “Some Like It Hot,” “Come From Away” and returning favorites “Disney’s The Lion King,” “Annie” and “Chicago” are among the nine shows coming to Baltimore’s Hippodrome Theatre for its 2024-2025 season, the theater management announced Friday.

A property at One East Pratt Street is going up for auction. Photo courtesy of Atlantic Auctions.

“Developer of Harborplace moves to acquire nearby 10-story office building at auction for $25 million”: The developer of Harborplace, MCB Real Estate, took steps to expand its Inner Harbor real estate holdings on Thursday when a representative submitted the high bid of $25 million in an auction sale for a 10-story office building at Pratt and Light streets.

Jason Steer will be the next executive director of Creative Alliance, starting Feb. 1. Photo courtesy of Creative Alliance.

“Creative Alliance names Jason Steer to be its new executive director”: Creative Alliance announced on Thursday that Jason Steer has been appointed to be its new executive director and will start Feb. 1.

A view of Baltimore’s Inner Harbor from McKeldin Plaza. Photo by Ed Gunts.

“McKeldin family asks Baltimore’s preservation commission to designate McKeldin Square a city landmark, potentially complicating Harborplace revitalization plans”: The family of former mayor and governor Theodore Roosevelt McKeldin has asked Baltimore’s preservation commission to designate McKeldin Square a city landmark, an action that could potentially complicate MCB Real Estate’s plans to revitalize Harborplace.

Photo courtesy of Thread Coffee Roasters.

“Thread Coffee is coming home to Greenmount West with roastery and training lab”: Thread Coffee will host a grand opening for their first standalone and long-term home in Greenmount West on Feb. 3 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

(Clockwise from top left) Brendan, Lisa, and Finnian Meagher cheer on the Baltimore Ravens against the San Francisco 49ers on Christmas 2023; Riley the Golden Doodle sports a purple harness while posing in front of a Ravens logo painted on the lawn at Federal Hill Park; Kendall Cyphers rocks some Ravens gear; Nicole Devlin and Andrew Cosentino show their Baltimore spirit while at the ski slopes. Photos courtesy of Lisa Meagher, Andrew Cosentino, and Bryan Cyphers.

“Fans ravenously await a Baltimore Ravens win Sunday against the Kansas City Chiefs”: The Baltimore Ravens lost their AFC Championship game Sunday against the Kansas City Chiefs, squashing Baltimore’s chances of playing in the Super Bowl this year. But before the loss, the match-up brought out some great spirited support from Ravens fans. See the photos they shared with Baltimore Fishbowl.

