Although Baltimore’s rain-shortened Artscape festival technically ended last Sunday, some of the artists and exhibitors that couldn’t be visited last Saturday due to inclement weather are getting another chance for exposure this weekend.

According to the Baltimore Office of Promotion and the Arts (BOPA) and the Central Baltimore Partnership, five exhibit spaces have been able to stay open past Sunday, when the three-day festival officially ended.

In some cases, the exhibitors were always planning to operate past Sunday. In other cases, exhibitors were able to make arrangements to stay open longer because of their locations within the Artscape footprint.

The festival was originally scheduled to take place over three days — Sept. 22 to 24 – but organizers cancelled all events on Sept. 23, when Tropical Storm Ophelia was battering parts of the East Coast. The festival resumed for five hours on Sunday. Most vendors’ tents and stations had to come down after that so the city could reopen streets and other spaces that were closed for the festival.

Here is a list of exhibits and exhibitors that have a few more hours of operation, mostly on Saturday. The majority of them are in the North Avenue Market, a historic building whose owners worked with BOPA and the Central Baltimore Partnership to make spaces available to exhibitors on a short-term basis.

The Bmore Queer-Scape Gallery at 12 W. North Ave. (the former Windup Space), will be open Saturday, Sept. 30, from 11 a.m. to 7 p. m. This group exhibition celebrates 14 local visual artists as well as a handful of queer makers and artisans, whose works range from candles to ceramics.

0520 Cargo by Currency Studio and curator Michael Haskins will be open on Saturday, Sept. 30, from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., at 18 W. North Ave. (the old Baltimore Print Studios space.) Featured artists are: Adewali Alli; BlissArmyKnife; Erica Lee Page; GAIA; Kid Balloon; Malcolm Majer; Maurice Scarlett and Noah Emanuel.

Blue Light Junction and Currency Studio have scheduled a joint event from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. today, Sept. 28, at The Junction Outpost, 20 W. North Ave. (the former Liam Flynn’s/Made in Baltimore space). They’re calling it “Dye, Stitch and Switch,” a chance to dye and stitch garments as the two exhibitors close out their time on North Avenue.

B 23, a gallery celebrating “Baltimore’s Best Artists of 2023,” will be open until the end of October at 16 W. North Ave., the former Institute of Contemporary Art gallery space. Curated by Kirk Shannon-Butts, BOPA’s senior curator and public art manager, the exhibit showcases works by 25 artists from the Baltimore area, including paintings, textiles, mixed media compositions, photography, film, video and animation.

In addition, musicians Ama Chandra and Karlos Brickhouse will be performing in front of Alma Cocina Latina restaurant, 1701 N. Charles St., on Saturday from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Finally, an exhibit of work by 11 semi-finalists in the annual Janet & Walter Sondheim Art Prize competition will be on view until Friday, Sept. 29, in two locations on the Maryland Institute College of Art campus, the Meyerhoff Gallery at 1401 W. Mount Royal Ave. and the Pinkard Gallery in the Bunting Center, 1303 W. Mount Royal Ave. Gallery hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The National Weather Service is predicting that Saturday in Baltimore will be partly sunny, with a high temperature near 75 and wind gusts up to 18 miles per hour.

