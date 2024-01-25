The nation’s top art museum might just be right here in Baltimore.

The American Visionary Art Museum has been nominated in the “Best Art Museum” category of USA Today’s “10Best” Readers’ Choice Awards” for the third consecutive year.

AVAM was also nominated in 2022 and 2023, and secured the No. 2 spot both of those years. In 2022, the Baltimore Museum of Art and the Walters Art Museum were also nominated.

This year, AVAM is the only Maryland museum to be nominated in this category. It is in the company of other prestigious nominees such as the Metropolitan Museum of Art (MET) in New York, the San Francisco Museum of Modern Art in California, and the Philadelphia Museum of Art in Pennsylvania.

Readers can cast their vote once per day now through Feb. 19 at noon on the competition’s website. As of this article’s publication, AVAM is currently in second place on the leaderboard.

The winning museums, based on the institutions that receive the most votes, will be announced on March 1.

AVAM is located at 800 Key Highway near Federal Hill Park.

