Get ready to tap into your animal instincts, with several Baltimore-area events celebrating creatures and critters. From a pet expo to a PAW Patrol live performance, a zoo breakfast to a “BARCS’lorette party,” there’s plenty to woof about.

This weekend also brings the return of the Harbor Point Ice Festival, where you can be dazzled by live ice carving demonstrations.

And did we mention the Baltimore Ravens are taking on the Kansas City Chiefs, in the hopes that Charm City can secure a spot in the Super Bowl?

Sniff out some fun plans in this weekend’s lineup:

PAW Patrol Live, Friday, Jan. 26, through Sunday, Jan. 28, Hippodrome Theatre. Take the little ones in your life to see their favoriate “PAW Patrol” characters live on stage in a pirate-themed adventure.

World of Pets Expo, Friday, Jan. 26, through Sunday, Jan. 28, Maryland State Fairgrounds. Visit the East Coast’s largest pet expo for its 23rd year, where you can experience a day of pet education and entertainment.

Queen Tribute, Friday, Jan. 26, doors open 7 p.m., show begins 8 p.m., Rams Head Live. The four piece band Almost Queen will perform a tribute concert to Queen.

Breakfast with the Animals, Saturday, Jan. 27, 9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m., Maryland Zoo. Meet some of the Maryland Zoo’s animals up close and personal at this breakfast event. Attendees will also be able to watch a training demonstration with a zoo keeper and animal ambassador.

Intro to Mosaics, Saturday, Jan. 27, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., American Visionary Art Museum. Artist Ali Mirsky will teach mosaic art. Attendees will even be able to create their own small mosaic. This is an introductory class, so beginners are not only welcome but encouraged.

Harbor Point Ice Festival, Saturday, Jan. 27, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., Harbor Point Central Plaza (1310 Point Street, Baltimore, MD 21231). Watch ice sculptors carve amazing creations; listen to music; enjoy food and drinks; and celebrate winter. Read about it in this Baltimore Fishbowl article.

BARCS’lorette Party, Saturday, Jan. 27, 4 p.m. to 7 p.m., Checkerspot Brewing Company. Ahead of Pippa and Munch’s dog wedding next month, come out for a BARCS’lorette Party. The party will feature beverages, raffles, vendors, and performances. Dogs are welcome if you select the “With Dog” ticket option. Read more about the wedding — which is a fundraiser for the BARCS animal shelter — in this Baltimore Fishbowl article.

Ethiopian Art Talk, Sunday, Jan. 28, 2-3 p.m., The Walters Art Museum. Listen to a conversation about Ethiopian art, culture, and family with Morgan State University political science professor Dr. Getachew Metaferia and artist and Brown University visual art professor Helina Metaferia. Read more about the “Ethiopia at the Crossroads” exhibit in this Baltimore Fishbowl article.

Ravens vs. Chiefs, Sunday, Jan. 28, 3 p.m., M&T Bank Stadium. It’s the game on everyone’s mind. Whether you’re cheering on the Ravens from home or at M&T Bank Stadium, let’s hope Baltimore can beat Kansas City and secure a spot in the Super Bowl. (Some Baltimoreans suspect Taylor Swift may make an appearance to cheer on her boyfriend Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce. If so, residents have some suggestions of what she can do while she’s in town.)

